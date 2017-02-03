Student makes board game about immigration

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
No street life for college-bound students
-
Former FBI agent shoots home intruder
-
Firefighters battle flames at recycling plant
-
DC school employee admits to drug smuggling
-
Verify: Are children handcuffed at Dulles?
-
Mansion murders suspect in court Thursday
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Hacking delays deadly shooting investigation
-
Former gang sells clothes, offers counseling
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
More Stories
-
Woman walks in shoes of local Syrian refugeesFeb. 3, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban…Feb. 3, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Travel ban blocks Syrian refugee family headed to AlexandriaFeb. 3, 2017, 4:13 p.m.