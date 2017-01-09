Your City, Your Voice: Opinions on Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, we’re talking to viewers about the issues. We call it Your City, Your Voice. Dozens of people across the region have stepped into our traveling interview booth. Many said they’re concerned about healthcare.

“Because it’s helped a lot of people,” said Jeanelle Allen, of Alexandria.

She fears Trump’s push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) will cause millions to lose insurance coverage.

“That’s really going to be an issue to them,” she said.

Right now, 12 million people are now getting healthcare through the federal insurance exchange, something Trump has called a “total disaster.” He said payments and problems are getting worse.

“I can confirm that he is committed to replacing Obamacare with something that is actually affordable and accessible,” said Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway on CNN last week.

A Republican-controlled congress could do that through a seven-point plan released by the Trump administration. They could revoke Obamacare’s funding, but keep the plan in place—maybe for years—until a replacement is finalized.

That’s drawn ire from top Democrats, who said Republicans are putting the cart before the horse.

“The effort to repeal Obamacare right now without a plan to replace it, this shouldn't be about politics,” said Senator Cory Brooker of New Jersey. “This is about real people in America who will be hurt immediately.”

Pres.-elect Trump does like a popular part of Obamacare. He wants to keep it so those with pre-existing conditions cannot be denied insurance.

