Your City, Your Voice: Obamacare, repeal it or keep it?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to Inauguration Day, WUSA9 is listening to your neighbors about their hopes and fears about the next presidential administration.

It’s called Your City, Your Voice. We’re hitting the streets and letting people step into our confessional to say whatever is on their mind.

The Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, is one of the biggest topics people are talking about.

Thomas Ammazzalorso, of Fairfax, thinks Pres.-elect Donald Trump’s biggest challenges will be undoing Obamacare.

“In theory, he should be able to get a lot done. He should be able to transform Obamacare and turn it into something else,” Ammazzalorso said. “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Obamacare was never going to work in the long run anyway. But we’ll see as far as policies go what he can do and how it’s going to turn out.”

Jeanelle Allen, of Alexandria, disagreed. She thinks Obamacare should stay.

“Because it’s helped a lot of people. People that can’t afford healthcare,” Allen said.

