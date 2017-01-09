Your City, Your Voice: Jobs in America

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Leading up to Inauguration Day, WUSA9 is listening to viewers about their hopes and questions for the next president, Donald Trump.

We call it Your City, Your Voice.

One issue several people were concerned about and hopeful for—was jobs.

"Create more jobs. For people in general. For the working class. Construction. Restaurants. Whatever. Whatever can help people put bread on the table," said Earnesto Quintanilla. He lives in Prince George’s County and works in construction.

Pres.-elect Trump has promised to create 25 million jobs.