Women's March on Washington speakers announced

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Women’s March on Washington has announced the lineup of speakers for Saturday’s rally and march.
Several celebrities are scheduled to speak to the more than 200,000 people expected to attend.
The rally begins at 10 a.m. near the U.S. Capitol at Independence Ave. and 3rd Street. The march is expected to begin at that location at 1:15 p.m.
RELATED: 200K expected for Women's March on Washington
The march will be held on President Donald Trump’s first full day in office. Organizers are hoping to send a message that they stand together “for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families.”
According to the Women’s March on Washington, the speakers come from a variety of backgrounds and areas of expertise, including racial justice, reproductive rights, and immigrant rights.
Click here for a complete guide to Inauguration 2017
FEATURED SPEAKERS:
- Cecile Richards
- Erika Andiola
- Ilyasah Shabazz
- J. Bob Alotta
- Janet Mock
- LaDonna Harris
- Maryum Ali
- Melanie Campbell
- Rabbi Sharon Brous
- Rhea Suh
- Sister Simone Campbell
- Sophie Cruz
- Zahra Billoo
RELATED: Protests during Inauguration Week
OTHER SPEAKERS:
- America Ferrera
- Angela Davis
- Gloria Steinem
- Ashley Judd
- Scarlett Johansson
- Melissa Harris-Perry
- Michael Moore
- Amanda Nguyen
- Randi Weingarten
- Van Jones
- George Gresham
- Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr)
- Hina Naveed
- Judith LaBlanc
- Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner
RELATED: Using Metro during the inauguration
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs