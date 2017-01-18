Women's March on Washington speakers announced

Inauguration file picture 2009 (Photo: File)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Women’s March on Washington has announced the lineup of speakers for Saturday’s rally and march.

Several celebrities are scheduled to speak to the more than 200,000 people expected to attend.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. near the U.S. Capitol at Independence Ave. and 3rd Street. The march is expected to begin at that location at 1:15 p.m.

The march will be held on President Donald Trump’s first full day in office. Organizers are hoping to send a message that they stand together “for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families.”

According to the Women’s March on Washington, the speakers come from a variety of backgrounds and areas of expertise, including racial justice, reproductive rights, and immigrant rights.

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Cecile Richards

Erika Andiola

Ilyasah Shabazz

J. Bob Alotta

Janet Mock

LaDonna Harris

Maryum Ali

Melanie Campbell

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Rhea Suh

Sister Simone Campbell

Sophie Cruz

Zahra Billoo

OTHER SPEAKERS:

America Ferrera

Angela Davis

Gloria Steinem

Ashley Judd

Scarlett Johansson

Melissa Harris-Perry

Michael Moore

Amanda Nguyen

Randi Weingarten

Van Jones

George Gresham

Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr)

Hina Naveed

Judith LaBlanc

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

