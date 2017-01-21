Packed Metro: long lines, full parking garages

Diane - @sgambill72

Crowds are pouring into Metro stations around the DC area as men and women head to the Women's March downtown. The end-of-line stations are particularly packed.

Metro says to use these stops, where ambassadors in orange vests will direct you.

Orange and Blue Lines: L'Enfant Plaza

Red Line: Judiciary Square or Union Station

Green and Yellow Lines: Archives-Navy Memorial stop

Many parking lots are at or near capacity.

Vienna: Parking at capacity.

New Carrollton: Lot 2 parking at capacity, lots 1 and 3 limited capacity.

East Falls Church: Parking at capacity.

Shady Grove: West/South parking at capacity, North with limited capacity.

Wiehle Reston: Parking at capacity.

Rockville: Parking near capacity.

Twinbrook: Parking near capacity.

Rhode Island: Parking near capacity.

Forest Glen: Near capacity.

Parking alternatives include Prince George's Plaza, Branch Avenue and Anacostia, all off I-95 and their extensions.

