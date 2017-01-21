Packed Metro: long lines, full parking garages

Crowds are pouring into Metro stations around the DC area as men and women head to the Women's March downtown. The end-of-line stations are particularly packed.
Metro says to use these stops, where ambassadors in orange vests will direct you.
Orange and Blue Lines: L'Enfant Plaza
Red Line: Judiciary Square or Union Station
Green and Yellow Lines: Archives-Navy Memorial stop
Many parking lots are at or near capacity.
Vienna: Parking at capacity.
New Carrollton: Lot 2 parking at capacity, lots 1 and 3 limited capacity.
East Falls Church: Parking at capacity.
Shady Grove: West/South parking at capacity, North with limited capacity.
Wiehle Reston: Parking at capacity.
Rockville: Parking near capacity.
Twinbrook: Parking near capacity.
Rhode Island: Parking near capacity.
Forest Glen: Near capacity.
Parking alternatives include Prince George's Plaza, Branch Avenue and Anacostia, all off I-95 and their extensions.
