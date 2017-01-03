Employees of the Architect of the Capitol build a scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol as construction of the 2017 presidential inaugural platform continues December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/GettyImages, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Inauguration Day is upon us! On Jan. 20, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in D.C. to see the president's swearing-in ceremony. Lots of crowds with little room to move around, so we've complied a list to help you navigate through the Inauguration Parade route.

The president-elect will be sworn in n the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, so thousands of spectators will be on the National Mall.

If you find yourself on the National Mall, the Smithsonian museums will be open to the public. You can stop in to use the restroom or grab a bite to eat. The Cascade Café at the National Gallery of Art will also be open.

If you want to stay above the crowds, the Newseum will also be open on Inauguration Day and has its own celebration organized for spectators to view the parade.

MAP OF INAUGURATION PARADE ROUTE

Here's a list of some restaurants that will be open near the Inauguration Parade route:

Mastro’s, which is located at 600 13th St. NW is two blocks from the parade

Central Michel Richard, which is located at 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is on the parade route

Old Ebbitt Grill, which is located on 675 15th St. NW is on the parade route

The Capital Grille, which is located on 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is on the parade route

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which is located on 750 15th St. NW is one block from parade route

Del Frisco’s Grille, which is located on 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is on the parade route

