What not to bring to inaugural events

Inauguration file picture 2009 (Photo: File)

WASHINGTON (WUSA*9)--Are you planning on attending the swearing-in ceremony up on the Capitol grounds or along the National Mall? How about the parade or an inaugural ball or two? Before you pack your bags and head out the door, here is a list of items that will not get past security (note the selfie sticks):

Prohibited Items

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace / Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”)

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

Law enforcement also want to remind everyone about firearms laws n the District:

"The open carrying of firearms is prohibited in the District of Columbia. To carry a concealed firearm within District of Columbia, you must have a District of Columbia issued concealed carry permit, and be in compliance with all applicable requirements, restrictions, and prohibitions under the law. There is no reciprocity with other validly issued out of District permits. Even with a valid District of Columbia issued permit, a permit holder is still prohibited from carrying in certain designated areas, to include, but not limited to, demonstrations, federal buildings, the National Mall, the White House complex, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and gatherings or special events open to the public such as the Presidential Inauguration."