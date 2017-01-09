What not to bring to inaugural events

WASHINGTON (WUSA*9)--Are you planning on attending the swearing-in ceremony up on the Capitol grounds or along the National Mall? How about the parade or an inaugural ball or two? Before you pack your bags and head out the door, here is a list of items that will not get past security (note the selfie sticks):
Prohibited Items
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Laser pointers
- Mace / Pepper spray
- Packages
- Selfie Sticks
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”)
- Structures
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards
Law enforcement also want to remind everyone about firearms laws n the District:
"The open carrying of firearms is prohibited in the District of Columbia. To carry a concealed firearm within District of Columbia, you must have a District of Columbia issued concealed carry permit, and be in compliance with all applicable requirements, restrictions, and prohibitions under the law. There is no reciprocity with other validly issued out of District permits. Even with a valid District of Columbia issued permit, a permit holder is still prohibited from carrying in certain designated areas, to include, but not limited to, demonstrations, federal buildings, the National Mall, the White House complex, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and gatherings or special events open to the public such as the Presidential Inauguration."
