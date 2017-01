(Photo: WUSA9's Howard Bernstein)

BOONSBORO, MD (WUSA9) - While Maryland voted for Clinton approximately 70 percent to 30 percent, one Maryland county voted a bit differently.

Washington County's numbers were reversed in favor of Donald Trump.

On Inauguration Day, WUSA9 visited with some residents in Boonsboro to get their hopes and concerns about the new president.





At Crawford's Restaurant in Boonsboro, MD talking #Inauguration. This part of MD is Trump country. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OoANlgD5Xx — Howard Bernstein (@hbwx) January 20, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)