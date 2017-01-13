Using Metro during the Inauguration

Passengers board a Metro train at Metro Center on April 30, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of thousands will use Metro during the Inauguration to watch President-Elect Donald Trump get sworn into office.

Visitors flooding the city are urged to get a SmartTrip card to make their commute as quickly as possible.

Metrorail service will begin at 4 a.m. and end at midnight. Riders should prepare to pay extra. Peak fares will be in effect from 4 a.m until 9 p.m.

Due to tight security, some stations will be closed.

Closed Metro Stations:

Archives

Mount Vernon Square

Federal Triangle

Smithsonian

WMATA says other stations may shutdown based on security needs. The agency says travelers should check its rider's guide before heading out.

MARC train service on the Inauguration (hyperlink)

Key Inauguration information from the special site:

Rush+ service (Yellow Line train service between Franconia & Greenbelt) will be in effect 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Parking:

Regular weekday parking rates will apply at all Metrorail parking facilities. Parking fees will be charged as you exit the garage and may be paid by SmarTrip® or credit card. (Note: A One-Day pass or the Commemorative Card does not include parking.)

Parking facilities at Metro stations fill very quickly on Inauguration Day. Have a backup plan if the parking facility you’ve chosen is full. Consider connecting bus service, carpools, taxi, biking or even walking if possible.

Metrobus:

On Inauguaration Day, Metrobus will operate Saturday Supplemental service (Saturday schedule with additional trips on selected routes). Customers should check their timetable for details. Many routes will operate with detours due to Inauguration events and road closures.

On Saturday, January 21, Metrorail will be open 7 a.m. until midnight and operate a regular weekend schedule.

Inauguration Day road closures will result in service changes for more than 30 Metrobus routes. However, taking Metrobus may still be your best way to get to the National Mall.

Where to board the Metrobus:

Look for red, white and blue Metrobus stop signs along major roadways. The signs indicate which Metrobus routes serve that stop. Check bus arrival times, here.

Due to road closures, many routes that normally cross the secure area will turn around near the National Mall, which means you may not be able to use buses to travel to destinations on the other side of the Mall, but you can use them to get to Inauguration.

There will be temporary bus stops around the security perimeter of the event where bus routes will end. Look for the symbols on the map on the opposite side for route turn-around locations. From there, you can walk to the National Mall or ask your bus operator for a special event transfer to travel through the National Mall area and secure zone on Metrorail.

These bus routes provide the most direct travel to the National Mall area.

Temporary bus pick-up and drop-off locations near the National Mall:

North and west of the Mall

30N, 30S, 31, 33 Wisconsin Ave

38B Wilson Blvd-Clarendon Blvd

42, 43 Mt Pleasant

52, 53, 54 14th St

63, 64 Sherman Ave-11th St

70, 79 Georgia Ave-7th St

80 North Capitol St

D6 MacArthur Blvd

L2 Connecticut Ave

N6 Massachusetts Ave

S2, S4, S9 16th St

South and east of the Mall

30N, 30S, 32, 34, 36 Pennsylvania Ave

74 M St-Southwest Waterfront

96 East Capitol St-Cardozo

D6 Stadium-Armory

G8 Rhode Island Ave

P6 Anacostia-Eckington

X2 H St-Benning Rd

