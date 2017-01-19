Thousands of police officers on security

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
'Queer Dance Party' outside Pence's home
-
Protesters plan despite death threats
-
Man drives 'Trump Unity Bridge' in DC
-
MAGA teen goes one-on-one with anti-Trump protesters
-
Toddler dies after choking on a 'meatball'
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Anti-Trump protest disrupts DC rush hour
-
DC prepares to say bye bye to Bao Bao
-
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Make America Great Again concert underwayJan 19, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Inauguration Day Weather: Chilly and RainyJan 19, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of EventsJan. 3, 2017, 6:41 p.m.