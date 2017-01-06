The most outlandish stays for Inauguration Day

The Trump International Hotel on its first day of business September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Trump Organization was granted a 60-year lease to the historic Old Post Office by the federal government. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As January 20 rapidly approaches, the District and the nation prepare to swear in the 45th President of the United States.

With visitors coming from across the nation, hotels are gearing up for the monumental event, too – and many boost prices or require minimum day stays.

These are just a few of the hotels offering inauguration specials that will really help you throw a party.

JW Marriott: For $2.5 million, guests get to create their own four- or five-night inauguration party for 300 of their closest friends. The offer includes access to the presidential suites, 325 guest rooms and a $400,000 food and beverage minimum. You’ll get craft bourbon tasting, a personalized menu and a private viewing party.

Trump International Hotel: A $500,000 package at the incoming president’s newest luxury hotel includes at least five nights in a 6,300-square-foot townhouse with a terrace on Pennsylvania Avenue. Dinner for 24 people in the suite’s dining room, 24-hour car service and airline tickets included.

Ritz-Carlton: “Discover the District in Luxury” with the Ritz-Carlton in D.C. Priced at $150,000, the package includes a four-night stay, complementary food and beverages, butler service and access to Equinox Sports Club. Additionally, guests receive a private dinner, cocktail reception, airline tickets, and two VIP access tickets to the Newseum’s Inauguration Day Event.

Marriott Marquis: The $85,000 inauguration package includes a stay in the Rose Garden Suite will have a floral tribute to the White House Rose Garden, a private dining preview of Chef Mike Isabella’s Arroz, complimentary 24-hour Champagne butler and fresh roses each night of the stay.

Watergate Hotel: The newly reopened and redesigned hotel on the site of the 1972 break-in is offering a four-night “Unapologetically Presidential Package” for $20,000 per night, which includes spa treatments, monogrammed robes, champagne, caviar and more.

OK, so if you’re not up for paying thousands of dollars for a hotel package, there’s always Airbnb. But beware, just like your average hotel in the area, prices are surging.

Studio apartments just a mile from the White House are running $400 - $1,400 per night. There’s typically a two-night minimum stay, though many provide WiFi and cable. Guests usually have the entire apartment.

