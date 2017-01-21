Student charged for aiming laser pointer at helicopter on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 20-year-old college student was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft after he pointed it at a U.S. Park Police helicopter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
It happened during the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20 when rioters took to the streets after President Donald J. Trump was sworn in.
George Herdeg, 21, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged.
RELATED: Some Trump protesters facing federal rioting charges
He appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday afternoon and was released.
Another hearing was scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
