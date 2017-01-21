Student charged for aiming laser pointer at helicopter on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Police and demonstrators clash in downtown Washington after a limo was set on fire following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 20-year-old college student was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft after he pointed it at a U.S. Park Police helicopter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

It happened during the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20 when rioters took to the streets after President Donald J. Trump was sworn in.

George Herdeg, 21, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged.

He appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday afternoon and was released.

Another hearing was scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

