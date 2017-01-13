Road Closures for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

Share This Story

During the 58th Presidential Inauguration, many streets in D.C. and Virginia will be closed. While there are no planned road restrictions for Maryland, people are discourage from driving to the district.

Road closures will be in effect from as early as Wednesday, January 18th and will be lifted by January 22nd.

We broke down the closures according to specific inauguration events.





Closeup of road closures for the presidential inuaguration. (Courtesy U.S. Secret Service) (Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

Information comes from the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Joint Transportation Plan.

INAUGURAL CEREMONY AND PARADE

Street and Bridge Closures

Effective: 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20

14th St. Non- HOV Bridge – Open to all traffic. ALL traffic diverted to I-395.

14th St. Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open to all traffic (Traffic diverted north on Potomac Freeway)

Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic. Pedestrians and Emergency Vehicles Only

Key Bridge – Open to all traffic

Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic

South Capitol St. Bridge – Open to all traffic

Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic

Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic north of Virginia Ave (Holiday traffic schedule is in effect throughout the park)

Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)

11th St. Bridges – Open to all traffic

Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic

East Capitol St. – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area

Benning Road – Open to all traffic

New York Ave. – Open to all traffic

3rd St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6:00 am, Friday, January 20)

9th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

12th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

E St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th St., SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic

Ohio Dr. from Inlet Bridge to 23rd St – Closed to all traffic

Ohio Dr. from Independence Ave to Rock Creek Parkway – Closed to all traffic

Red Zone – Street Closures; Authorized vehicles only with proper placard

Effective: 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 18th St to 15th St NW

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

G Pl NW from 5th St NW to 4th St NW

F St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from 18th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from N Capitol St NW to Columbia Cir NE

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

C St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

Virginia Ave NW from 18th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from Virginia Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1st St SE to 2nd St SE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

18th St NW from I St NW to Virginia Ave NW

17th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

16th St NW from I St NW to H St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

15th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

14th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

12th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

10th St NW from E St NW to Constitution Ave NW

9th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

8th St NW from E St to D St NW

7th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

5th St NW from H St to D St NW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone; Restricted to residents or businesses within restricted area

Effective: 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 – 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21

K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 11 St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 18th St NW

I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW

I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

Massachusetts Ave NW/Columbia Cir NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW

G St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW

G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW

F St NW from 23rd St NW 18th St NW

F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW

E St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

E St Express Way from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

E St NW from 3rd St NW to Columbia Cir NW

D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

Virginia Ave NW to E St NW

C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW to Constitution Ave NW

Daniel French Dr SW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. SW to Independence Ave SW

Homefront Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW

C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW

Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to Independence Ave SW

C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW

D St SW from 14th St SW to Virginia Ave SW

Virginia Ave SW from 9th St SW to 4th St SW

D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW

E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE

North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE

School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW

Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel

Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW

Ohio Dr SW from Independence Ave SW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW

Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW

23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

18th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

18th St NW from Virginia Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

14th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

14th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW

13th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

12th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

12th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW/395

12th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

11th St NW from K St NW to F St NW

10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW

2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

1st St NE from New Jersey Ave NE to D St NE

New Jersey Ave NE from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE

N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE

1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE

CAPITOL HILL

Road Closures

Effective: 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20

Washington Ave SW from C St. SW to Independence Ave SW (Northbound Only)

East Capitol St. from First St to Second St.

Effective: 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20

Louisiana Ave NE between Columbus Circle and Constitution Ave NW

Delaware Ave NE between Columbus Circle and D St. NE

1st St. between Columbus Circle and D St. SE

North Capitol St. between E St. NW and D St. NE

New Jersey Ave NW between D St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

D St. between New Jersey Ave NW and 2nd St. NE

1st St. between D St. NW and Washington Ave SW

C St. NW between 2nd St. NW and Second St.NE

2nd St. NW between C St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

2nd St. NE between Massachusetts Ave NE and C St. SE

C St. SE between 2nd St. SE and 4th St. SW

D St. between 1st St. SE and 4th St. SW

Washington Ave SW between South Capitol St. and Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave between 3rd St. SE and 4th St. SW

3rd St. between E St. SW and D St. NW

Constitution Ave between 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NW

Maryland Ave NE between 1st St. NE and Constitution Ave, NE

2nd St. SW between Washington Ave SW and E St. SW

South Capitol St. between E St. SW and D St. SW

I-295 South on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

I-395 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

I-395 North off-ramp onto C St. NW

I-395 South on-ramp from 2nd St. SW

I-395 South off-ramp onto 2nd St. SW

I-395 North on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

I-295 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

LINCOLN MEMORIAL EVENT

Road and Bridge Closures

Effective: 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 19

Constitution Ave (23rd St. to 15th St.) – Closed

23rd St. NW (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

Henry Bacon Dr. – Closed

Lincoln Memorial Cir. – Closed

22nd St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

21st St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

20th St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

19th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

18th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

Virginia Ave (18th St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

17th St. NW (New York Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th St.) – Closed

Daniel French Dr. – Closed

Ohio Dr. (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed

West Basin Dr. (Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave) – Closed

Rock Creek Parkway (Virginia Ave to Ohio Dr.) – Closed

Parkway Dr. – Closed

Memorial Bridge – Closed

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge -- 10 am on January 19th A full closure: all traffic will be diverted onto Northbound Potomac River Freeway



Parking Restrictions

Effective: 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19

Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 15th St NW

23rd St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

22nd St. NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

21st St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

20 St. NW from C St. to Constitution Ave NW

19th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

18th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

17th St. NW from New York Ave to Independence Ave NW

Independence Ave NW from Ohio Dr. to 17th St. NW

Ohio Dr. NW from Independence Ave NW to Inlet bridge

West Basin Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Independence Ave NW

Rock Creek Pkwy from Ohio Dr. NW to Virginia Ave NW

Lincoln Memorial Cir.

Parkway Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Lincoln Memorial Cir.

UNION STATION EVENT

Parking Restrictions

Effective: 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20

No Parking: ticketing and towing enforced

Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

Columbus Cir. NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed

Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to Columbus Cir. NE) – Closed

1st St NE (K St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)

Local Traffic: with garage passes and identification

G St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed

G Pl. NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed

H St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE)

Temporary Closures: 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 11 p.m. on Friday, January 20

2nd St NE (I St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)

Local Traffic: with garage passes and identification

G St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

F St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

E St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

WASHINGTON CONVENTION CENTER

Parking Restrictions: No parking

Effective: 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 22

7th St NW from O St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

9th St NW from O St NW to New York Ave NW

New York Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

K St NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

Mt Vernon Pl NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

L St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

M St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

N St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW

McCullough Ter from N St NW to M St NW

Public Alley between 9th St NW and 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW

L St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

L St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

M St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

M St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

N St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

N St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

Blagden Alley NW from N St NW to M St NW

Blagden Alley NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

Shepherd Ct NW from M St NW to 10th St NW

Naylor Ct NW from O St NW to N St NW

Naylor Ct NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

NATIONAL CATHEDRAL

Street Closures

Effective: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m on January 21

36th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW

35th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW

Woodley Rd from 34th NW to Wisconsin Ave NW

Wisconsin Ave. from Woodley Rd to Massachusetts Ave NW

Massachusetts Ave from Wisconsin Ave. to Garfield St. NW

Pilgrim Rd from Garfield St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

Entrance to St. Alban School on Garfield St. NW

South Rd at Wisconsin Ave NW

VIRGINIA VEHICULAR RESTRICTIONS

I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 9 a.m. on January 21.

HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural address

I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic

Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only

Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic

North Washington St. at Montgomery St. (City of Alexandria City) to Reagan National Airport will be open

The George Washington Memorial Parkway will be open in both directions

Traffic will be allowed to exit Washington Reagan National Airport onto northbound or southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway

MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION