Road Closures for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

During the 58th Presidential Inauguration, many streets in D.C. and Virginia will be closed. While there are no planned road restrictions for Maryland, people are discourage from driving to the district.
Road closures will be in effect from as early as Wednesday, January 18th and will be lifted by January 22nd.
We broke down the closures according to specific inauguration events.
Information comes from the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Joint Transportation Plan.
INAUGURAL CEREMONY AND PARADE
Street and Bridge Closures
Effective: 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20
- 14th St. Non- HOV Bridge – Open to all traffic. ALL traffic diverted to I-395.
- 14th St. Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open to all traffic (Traffic diverted north on Potomac Freeway)
- Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic. Pedestrians and Emergency Vehicles Only
- Key Bridge – Open to all traffic
- Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic
- South Capitol St. Bridge – Open to all traffic
- Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic
- Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic north of Virginia Ave (Holiday traffic schedule is in effect throughout the park)
- Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)
- 11th St. Bridges – Open to all traffic
- Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic
- East Capitol St. – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area
- Benning Road – Open to all traffic
- New York Ave. – Open to all traffic
- 3rd St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6:00 am, Friday, January 20)
- 9th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- 12th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- E St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th St., SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic
- Ohio Dr. from Inlet Bridge to 23rd St – Closed to all traffic
- Ohio Dr. from Independence Ave to Rock Creek Parkway – Closed to all traffic
Red Zone – Street Closures; Authorized vehicles only with proper placard
Effective: 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
- H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 18th St to 15th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
- G Pl NW from 5th St NW to 4th St NW
- F St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from 18th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from N Capitol St NW to Columbia Cir NE
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
- C St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 18th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from Virginia Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Independence Ave SE from 1st St SE to 2nd St SE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
- Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
- 18th St NW from I St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 17th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 16th St NW from I St NW to H St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 15th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 14th St NW from I St NW to C St SW
- 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 12th St NW from I St NW to C St SW
- 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 10th St NW from E St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 9th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 8th St NW from E St to D St NW
- 7th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 5th St NW from H St to D St NW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- 3rd St NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
- 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone; Restricted to residents or businesses within restricted area
Effective: 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 – 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21
- K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 11 St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 18th St NW
- I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW/Columbia Cir NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
- G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW 18th St NW
- F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- E St Express Way from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- E St NW from 3rd St NW to Columbia Cir NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr SW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. SW to Independence Ave SW
- Homefront Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 14th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 9th St SW to 4th St SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel
- Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Ohio Dr SW from Independence Ave SW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW
- Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 18th St NW from Virginia Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 14th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 14th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW
- 13th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 12th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 12th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 12th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
- 11th St NW from K St NW to F St NW
- 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
- 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 1st St NE from New Jersey Ave NE to D St NE
- New Jersey Ave NE from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
CAPITOL HILL
Road Closures
Effective: 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20
- Washington Ave SW from C St. SW to Independence Ave SW (Northbound Only)
- East Capitol St. from First St to Second St.
Effective: 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20
- Louisiana Ave NE between Columbus Circle and Constitution Ave NW
- Delaware Ave NE between Columbus Circle and D St. NE
- 1st St. between Columbus Circle and D St. SE
- North Capitol St. between E St. NW and D St. NE
- New Jersey Ave NW between D St. NW and Constitution Ave NW
- D St. between New Jersey Ave NW and 2nd St. NE
- 1st St. between D St. NW and Washington Ave SW
- C St. NW between 2nd St. NW and Second St.NE
- 2nd St. NW between C St. NW and Constitution Ave NW
- 2nd St. NE between Massachusetts Ave NE and C St. SE
- C St. SE between 2nd St. SE and 4th St. SW
- D St. between 1st St. SE and 4th St. SW
- Washington Ave SW between South Capitol St. and Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave between 3rd St. SE and 4th St. SW
- 3rd St. between E St. SW and D St. NW
- Constitution Ave between 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NW
- Maryland Ave NE between 1st St. NE and Constitution Ave, NE
- 2nd St. SW between Washington Ave SW and E St. SW
- South Capitol St. between E St. SW and D St. SW
- I-295 South on-ramp from Washington Ave SW
- I-395 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW
- I-395 North off-ramp onto C St. NW
- I-395 South on-ramp from 2nd St. SW
- I-395 South off-ramp onto 2nd St. SW
- I-395 North on-ramp from Washington Ave SW
- I-295 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW
LINCOLN MEMORIAL EVENT
Road and Bridge Closures
Effective: 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 19
- Constitution Ave (23rd St. to 15th St.) – Closed
- 23rd St. NW (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Henry Bacon Dr. – Closed
- Lincoln Memorial Cir. – Closed
- 22nd St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 21st St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 20th St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 19th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 18th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- Virginia Ave (18th St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 17th St. NW (New York Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th St.) – Closed
- Daniel French Dr. – Closed
- Ohio Dr. (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed
- West Basin Dr. (Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Rock Creek Parkway (Virginia Ave to Ohio Dr.) – Closed
- Parkway Dr. – Closed
- Memorial Bridge – Closed
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge -- 10 am on January 19th
- A full closure: all traffic will be diverted onto Northbound Potomac River Freeway
Parking Restrictions
Effective: 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19
- Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 15th St NW
- 23rd St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
- 22nd St. NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
- 20 St. NW from C St. to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St. NW from New York Ave to Independence Ave NW
- Independence Ave NW from Ohio Dr. to 17th St. NW
- Ohio Dr. NW from Independence Ave NW to Inlet bridge
- West Basin Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Independence Ave NW
- Rock Creek Pkwy from Ohio Dr. NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Lincoln Memorial Cir.
- Parkway Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Lincoln Memorial Cir.
UNION STATION EVENT
Parking Restrictions
Effective: 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20
No Parking: ticketing and towing enforced
- Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
- Columbus Cir. NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed
- Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to Columbus Cir. NE) – Closed
- 1st St NE (K St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)
Local Traffic: with garage passes and identification
- G St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed
- G Pl. NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed
- H St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE)
Temporary Closures: 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 11 p.m. on Friday, January 20
- 2nd St NE (I St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)
Local Traffic: with garage passes and identification
- G St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
- F St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
- E St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
WASHINGTON CONVENTION CENTER
Parking Restrictions: No parking
Effective: 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 22
- 7th St NW from O St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- 9th St NW from O St NW to New York Ave NW
- New York Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
- K St NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
- Mt Vernon Pl NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
- L St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
- M St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
- N St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
- 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW
- McCullough Ter from N St NW to M St NW
- Public Alley between 9th St NW and 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW
- L St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
- L St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
- M St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
- M St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
- N St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
- N St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
- Blagden Alley NW from N St NW to M St NW
- Blagden Alley NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
- Shepherd Ct NW from M St NW to 10th St NW
- Naylor Ct NW from O St NW to N St NW
- Naylor Ct NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
NATIONAL CATHEDRAL
Street Closures
Effective: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m on January 21
- 36th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW
- 35th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW
- Woodley Rd from 34th NW to Wisconsin Ave NW
- Wisconsin Ave. from Woodley Rd to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave from Wisconsin Ave. to Garfield St. NW
- Pilgrim Rd from Garfield St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Entrance to St. Alban School on Garfield St. NW
- South Rd at Wisconsin Ave NW
VIRGINIA VEHICULAR RESTRICTIONS
- I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 9 a.m. on January 21.
- HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural address
- I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic
- Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only
- Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic
- North Washington St. at Montgomery St. (City of Alexandria City) to Reagan National Airport will be open
- The George Washington Memorial Parkway will be open in both directions
- Traffic will be allowed to exit Washington Reagan National Airport onto northbound or southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway
MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION
- SHA crews and Maryland State Police may temporarily close ramps from primary interstate roads onto secondary roads to manage congestion
- The Maryland State Police will tow immediately any abandoned or illegally parked vehicles along state and interstate routes
- Be prepared for stopped traffic
- Rest areas in Maryland, including the Chesapeake House, Maryland House and the northbound Laurel Rest Area, will be open 24-hours a day between January 17-20
- SHA is working with other agencies in Maryland, as well as Virginia, the District of Columbia and the federal government to ensure safety along Maryland highways and provide up-to-the-minute information
