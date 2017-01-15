Rehearsal for Inauguration Day on Capitol Hill

(Photo: WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At a rehearsal on Sunday, it became official. A stand-in playing President-elect Donald Trump waved and gave two thumbs up as ‘Hail to the Chief’ filled Capitol Hill.

The stand-ins for the president-elect and vice president-elect, along with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region, went through the entire Inauguration 2017 program just as it will go on Friday, Jan. 20.

"The peaceful transfer is really, it's the keystone of our democracy so what we're celebrating is that act,” said MSG Ewachiw, standing-in for Vice President-elect Michael Pence.

Sunday organizers added one more.

"I've never been up there while, people, millions of people might be watching,” said 12-year-old Charlie Blunt, Senator Roy Blunt's son. Senator Blunt is leading Inauguration 2017 planning as the Joint Committee Chairman on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Similar in height, his son stood for Barron Trump as they went through the mock swear-in to get the timing down, adjust cameras and practice security detail movements for one of the most important ceremonies in our democracy.

As important as this even is, organizers said there is only one dress rehearsal.

A confident Blunt told WUSA9 most of the people participating in this year’s Inauguration have been involved in the event before.

“I think President-elect Trump may be one of the only few people involved who hasn’t been on that platform before. Certainly VP Pence has been, and members of his family have been,” the senator said. “So we’re looking forward to what I think is going to be a great day.”

People lined the barriers to get a glimpse of the practice run. Ana Bevin even stopped her run to do so.

She said she’s hoping to attend Friday, even if friends are not.

"A lot of people I know are leaving town because the country's very divided right now and I think the city is too,” she said. “It's largely [a] Democratic city and Republican president coming in, but I think it's nice to come together."

"I'm just hoping that there's just a unity and that people just enjoy the moment for what it is, for history,” said Jeanette Mino, who does not feel people should protest during the 58th Inauguration Ceremony.

Interestingly a protester out on Sunday agreed.

"Give him a chance to peacefully transfer power and right after, you can do what you got to do,” said a man who would only give his first name, Fred.

If not after, Fred said to protest before, which is the reason he gave for being in town from Brooklyn, New York.

“To let him know that we're watching and we hope that the administration will represent all the people of the United States,” Fred said.

It's a complex time in our country's history, but Blunt had one simple piece of advice after standing in for Barron Trump

"Smile and don't slouch,” he said.

