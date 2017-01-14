Protests during Inauguration Week

Whether you're planning to go to or skip the Inauguration next week, odds are, if you're in D.C., you'll run into a protest.

Know your rights... that's the message from the D.C. chapter of the ACLU to inauguration protesters.

The inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m., but protests are planned as early as Wednesday.

Below is a full list of permitted or permit-processing protests across the District.

Wednesday, Jan. 18
Progressive Independent Party
Where: President’s Park, Washington Monument grounds, White House sidewalk, Farragut Square, McPherson Square, Franklin Square
Why: Freedom of speech demonstration
How Long: Four days
Participants: 10,000

Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign
Where: McPherson Park
Why: First Amendment protest, peace vigil, anti-nukes free speech event
How long: Six days
Participants: 500

ISKCON of DC
Where: North and south Gravel walkways
Why: Attract people to God with music and books
How long: Two weeks
Participants: 15

Thursday, Jan. 19
DC Action Lab
Where: Lafayette Park, Pershing Park, McPherson Square, Farragut Square
Why: Free speech demonstration calling for new president to be progressive
How long: Two days
Participants: 10,000

Travis Thompson Biker
Where: National Mall center turf panels from Fourth to Seventh Streets
Why: This event is about supporting our President-elect Donald Trump and being a part of the peaceful transition of power
How long: Four days
Participants: 5,000

Real Progressives
Where: Meridian Hill Park, 16th St., K and 15th Streets NW
Why: First Amendment rally and demonstration demanding an end to war and an end to corruption in politics
How long: Two days
Participants: 5,000

ANSWER Coalition
Where: Freedom Plaza
Why: ‘Surrounding the White House’ demonstration calling to stop the Trump Agenda, say ‘No’ to Trump’s racism, defend immigrants and Muslims
How long: Five Days
Participants: 1,500

DisruptJ20
Where: Union Station's Columbus Circle
Why: Protesting President-elect Trump
How long: One day
Participants: Unknown

DC Cannabis Coalition
Where: 20th and P Streets in DuPont Circle
Why: To legalize cannabis on the federal level
How long: One day
Participants: Unknown

Friday, Jan. 20
Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump!
Where: DuPont Circle MSB
Why: To show support for President-elect Donald Trump, to show how our First Amendment rights are used peacefully
How long: One day
Participants: 500

Bikers for Trump
Where: John Marshall Park
Why: To celebrate President-elect and encourage peaceful transition
How long: Two days
Participants: 5,000

Lauren Footman
Where: MLK Memorial
Why: This rally will show unity around the need for a more just and equal society. The event will include speeches and entertainment.
How long: One day
Participants: 100

Westboro Baptist Church
Where: John Marshall Park
Why: To conduct a public demonstration/outdoor religious service regarding the judgement of God
How long: One day
Participants: 20

Reform America
Where: Pennsylvania Avenue north sidewalk, southeast corner
Why: First amendment, pro-life
How long: One day
Participants: 20

Saturday, Jan. 21
Women’s March on Washington
Where: Independence and Third Streets SW
Why: We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.
How long: One day
Participants: Unknown

The Gathering for Justice, Bob Bland & Fountain Person
Where: Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue North, National Law Enforcement Memorial, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Lafayette Park, Franklin Park, Farragut Park
Why: To come together in solidarity to express to the new administration and Congress that women’s rights are human rights
Participants: 200,000

American Constitution Society
Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial
Why: Demonstration for American unity that will bring speakers together across party lines
How Long: One day
Participants: 50,000

ANSWER Coalition
Where: Pennsylvania south sidewalk between 11th and 12th Streets
Why: ‘Surrounding the White House’ demonstration calling to stop the Trump Agenda, say ‘No’ to Trump’s racism, defend immigrants and Muslims
How long: Three days
Participants: 10,000

Petition for End to the Politics of Division
Where: World War II Memorial
Why: To express the petition, “end the politics of division” and “call for Donald Trump to be a president of equality
How long: One day
Participants: 200

Victoria Dunn
Where: Sherman Circle
Why: We are marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington to protest the new administration and demonstrate the power of our community.
How long: One day
Participants: 100

*All information and rally descriptions from the National Park Service's permit applications

