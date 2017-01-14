Protests during Inauguration Week

Know your rights... that's the message from the D.C. chapter of the ACLU to inauguration protesters.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Whether you're planning to go to or skip the Inauguration next week, odds are, if you're in D.C., you'll run into a protest.

The inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m., but protests are planned as early as Wednesday.

Below is a full list of permitted or permit-processing protests across the District.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Progressive Independent Party

Where: President’s Park, Washington Monument grounds, White House sidewalk, Farragut Square, McPherson Square, Franklin Square

Why: Freedom of speech demonstration

How Long: Four days

Participants: 10,000

Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign

Where: McPherson Park

Why: First Amendment protest, peace vigil, anti-nukes free speech event

How long: Six days

Participants: 500

ISKCON of DC

Where: North and south Gravel walkways

Why: Attract people to God with music and books

How long: Two weeks

Participants: 15

Thursday, Jan. 19

DC Action Lab

Where: Lafayette Park, Pershing Park, McPherson Square, Farragut Square

Why: Free speech demonstration calling for new president to be progressive

How long: Two days

Participants: 10,000

Travis Thompson Biker

Where: National Mall center turf panels from Fourth to Seventh Streets

Why: This event is about supporting our President-elect Donald Trump and being a part of the peaceful transition of power

How long: Four days

Participants: 5,000

Real Progressives

Where: Meridian Hill Park, 16th St., K and 15th Streets NW

Why: First Amendment rally and demonstration demanding an end to war and an end to corruption in politics

How long: Two days

Participants: 5,000

ANSWER Coalition

Where: Freedom Plaza

Why: ‘Surrounding the White House’ demonstration calling to stop the Trump Agenda, say ‘No’ to Trump’s racism, defend immigrants and Muslims

How long: Five Days

Participants: 1,500

DisruptJ20

Where: Union Station's Columbus Circle

Why: Protesting President-elect Trump

How long: One day

Participants: Unknown

DC Cannabis Coalition

Where: 20th and P Streets in DuPont Circle

Why: To legalize cannabis on the federal level

How long: One day

Participants: Unknown

Friday, Jan. 20

Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump!

Where: DuPont Circle MSB

Why: To show support for President-elect Donald Trump, to show how our First Amendment rights are used peacefully

How long: One day

Participants: 500

Bikers for Trump

Where: John Marshall Park

Why: To celebrate President-elect and encourage peaceful transition

How long: Two days

Participants: 5,000

Lauren Footman

Where: MLK Memorial

Why: This rally will show unity around the need for a more just and equal society. The event will include speeches and entertainment.

How long: One day

Participants: 100

Westboro Baptist Church

Where: John Marshall Park

Why: To conduct a public demonstration/outdoor religious service regarding the judgement of God

How long: One day

Participants: 20

Reform America

Where: Pennsylvania Avenue north sidewalk, southeast corner

Why: First amendment, pro-life

How long: One day

Participants: 20

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women’s March on Washington

Where: Independence and Third Streets SW

Why: We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

How long: One day

Participants: Unknown

The Gathering for Justice, Bob Bland & Fountain Person

Where: Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue North, National Law Enforcement Memorial, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Lafayette Park, Franklin Park, Farragut Park

Why: To come together in solidarity to express to the new administration and Congress that women’s rights are human rights

Participants: 200,000

American Constitution Society

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial

Why: Demonstration for American unity that will bring speakers together across party lines

How Long: One day

Participants: 50,000

ANSWER Coalition

Where: Pennsylvania south sidewalk between 11th and 12th Streets

Why: ‘Surrounding the White House’ demonstration calling to stop the Trump Agenda, say ‘No’ to Trump’s racism, defend immigrants and Muslims

How long: Three days

Participants: 10,000

Petition for End to the Politics of Division

Where: World War II Memorial

Why: To express the petition, “end the politics of division” and “call for Donald Trump to be a president of equality

How long: One day

Participants: 200

Victoria Dunn

Where: Sherman Circle

Why: We are marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington to protest the new administration and demonstrate the power of our community.

How long: One day

Participants: 100

*All information and rally descriptions from the National Park Service's permit applications