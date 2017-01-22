More than 1 million Metro trips taken for Women's March

A Metro train enters the Farragut North station in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - More than one million Metro trips were taken on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

According to a tweet from WMATA, 1,001, 616 trips were taken.

Metrorail ridership for Sat, Jan 21 = 1,001,616 #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 22, 2017

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken by 11 a.m., and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday for the Women's March, 275,000 people had taken trips on Metro. That's a difference of 82,000 trips.

Saturday's ridership figures were more than eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.

