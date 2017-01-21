WUSA
Close

Martha's Table asking for leftover SmarTrip cards

WUSA 1:01 PM. EST January 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you took the metro to the Inauguration or the Women's March on Washington, but won't be using your SmarTrip card after this weekend, one DC non-profit is asking you for them.

Martha's Table, a DC non-profit that works with children and families, would like you to send them your SmarTrip cards to help families in need instead of throwing them away.

The cards cost $2 each and can make a difference for someone trying to get a job interview or a doctor's appointment. 

Send the cards to:

Martha's Table
Attn: Trish/Martha's Outfitters
2114 14th Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20009

It would be helpful to attach a post-it to the card with the remaining balance. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories