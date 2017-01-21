Martha's Table asking for leftover SmarTrip cards

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you took the metro to the Inauguration or the Women's March on Washington, but won't be using your SmarTrip card after this weekend, one DC non-profit is asking you for them.
Martha's Table, a DC non-profit that works with children and families, would like you to send them your SmarTrip cards to help families in need instead of throwing them away.
The cards cost $2 each and can make a difference for someone trying to get a job interview or a doctor's appointment.
Send the cards to:
Martha's Table
Attn: Trish/Martha's Outfitters
2114 14th Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20009
It would be helpful to attach a post-it to the card with the remaining balance.
Thank you to everyone that has helped spread the word about donating #metro cards! We appreciate your support of our neighbors in need!— Martha's Table (@MarthasTableorg) January 21, 2017
