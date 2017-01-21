Martha's Table asking for leftover SmarTrip cards

Metro SmarTrip Card - $5 (Photo: WMATA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you took the metro to the Inauguration or the Women's March on Washington, but won't be using your SmarTrip card after this weekend, one DC non-profit is asking you for them.

Martha's Table, a DC non-profit that works with children and families, would like you to send them your SmarTrip cards to help families in need instead of throwing them away.

The cards cost $2 each and can make a difference for someone trying to get a job interview or a doctor's appointment.

Send the cards to:

Martha's Table

Attn: Trish/Martha's Outfitters

2114 14th Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20009

It would be helpful to attach a post-it to the card with the remaining balance.

Thank you to everyone that has helped spread the word about donating #metro cards! We appreciate your support of our neighbors in need! — Martha's Table (@MarthasTableorg) January 21, 2017

