MARC announces train schedule, special ticket sales for Inauguration Day

MARC train

LINTHICUM, MD. (WUSA9) - The Maryland Department of Transportation will run on a special schedule on January 20th for the Presidential Inauguration.

Trains will run into Washington D.C. in the morning only and will depart D.C. in the evening only. There will also not be any regular weekday schedules or Camden Line service that Friday.

MTA is also selling special MARC Train tickets for the inauguration.

The deadline to order tickets online is January 10th. The tickets people purchase online are not E-tickets. Customers will receive the tickets in the mail.

Day Pass tickets can also be purchased in person at Odenton and Frederick stations up to Inauguration Day, if there are still tickets available.

MARC weekly and month multi-ride tickets will be honored on Inauguration Day.

Here’s train schedule for that day: https://mta.maryland.gov/content/inauguration-2017-marc-schedules-and-information.

Trains won’t be stopping at some stations on January 20th. They include:

Penn Line: Bowie, Seabrook and New Carrollton

Brunswick Line: Rockville, Garrett Park, Kensington, and Silver Spring

If you need to take one of the stops above, you should use Washington Metrorail.

The roundtrip Day Pass tickets range in price from $20 - $30 depending on if the passenger is coming from Maryland or West Virginia.

$20: Penn Line and Brunswick Line Trains leaving Maryland Stations

$30: Brunswick Line Stations in West Virginia

Day Pass tickets are now available for purchase at https://mta.commuterdirect.com/products/Inauguration2017/onetime/.

All seating will be on a first-come first-served basis. There is no reserved seating on Inauguration Day.

Regular MARC tickets will be accepted for all rides on the MARC trains, however when trains reach a safe capacity, MARC will stop boarding and passengers will need to wait for the next train.