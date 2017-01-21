Long delays, crowded platforms, packed cars on Metro after Women's March

(Photo: WUSA9's Matt Yurus)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Following the march, those same hundreds of thousands of people needed a way home, or back to their hotels. And for many of them, that meant boarding Metro -- prompting delays, crowded platforms and jammed packed cars.

Hundreds waited to get into the National Mall Smithsonian stop. Officers temporarily kept riders out, working to maintain crowd control. On the inside, there was a strong security presence intermixed with the crowded platforms.

"We tried to leave early but had to wait probably 45 minutes to get onto a train," one rider said.

Others experienced smooth sailing.

"This is great, just had to walk in, had our tickets. And we're on our way," said a rider from Washington state.

On the whole, the riders were impressed with Metro’s service. But for one little girl, the train was moving a little too quickly.

“The train’s too fast,” she said.

That is a complaint most Washingtonians don't share. But in her defense, she couldn't quite reach the top railing for support, relying on mom for support instead.

Each downtown stop traveling toward Virginia was slammed, with only a handful of riders were able to squeeze into the car. Everyone was shoulder to shoulder.

“In all the years, I've lived in Washington, I've never seen the likes of this,” said Don Lincoln, a man that has been here for 40 years.

Despite the crowds, riders remained, well, festive.

“We need a leader, not creepy tweeters,” chanted the car.

As the train traveled into Virginia platforms became increasingly less crowded. And by roughly 7 p.m., Metro was largely empty, including the downtown stops.

