Last-minute places to stay for the inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Did you put your place up on Airbnb for inauguration 2017? It looks like you have more competition! Montgomery Parks just threw its hat in the ring, old-school style.

"We have three of these types of bunks, bunkhouses. This sleeps 24,” said Jordan Gray with Montgomery Parks. He showed us a bunkhouse at least a few decades old. The bunks are made of iron and are a tan color. The cots are green. It all goes for $435 to $520 a cabin.

It’s where some visitors might end up sleeping while in town for the inauguration. Montgomery Parks also added Potomac's Rockwood Manor to the list of places you could stay next weekend. An online description says it was built in the 1920s and was at one point a Girl Scout retreat.

"Uh, no haunted stories that I know of,” Gray said jokingly, “but plenty of stories of people enjoying their weddings and business retreats.” The site is steps away from Great Falls.

It's about $115 a night for an individual room and approximately $30 to $50 to hook up your RV at Little Bennett Campground in Clarksburg. This is the off season. Montgomery Parks opened the site to accommodate inauguration-goers.

For those wanting to be steps away from the inauguration stage, Destination D.C. said there is still some hotel availability. They're comparing this year’s event to President Obama's second inauguration, where hotels were at around 67 percent capacity.



However, with millions expected and the high prices of some hotels, many visitors are turning to Airbnb, but those accommodations aren’t that cheap either.



"It'll be my first foray into sharing my home,” said Alex Healy. He and his roommate are working on an Airbnb ad. He’s excited about some of the rates.

Online, you’ll see some D.C. one and two bedroom apartments going for $500 to $700. Healy said he’s planning to stay in his apartment with the guests. He’s also not a Trump supporter.

"We might put a little 'Talk Politics at Your Own Risk' sign up,” said Healy laughing. He said he’s really excited about meeting people he may not meet in D.C. otherwise.

WUSA9 called around to find out where else people can camp. Cherry Hill Park’s representatives said they have about 200 reservations. Greenbelt Park said its campgrounds are fully booked for the inauguration, but it’s expecting to have 40 walk-in sites available on a first-come first-served basis from January 18th through January 23rd.

