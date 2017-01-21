Is Trump's inauguration cake a copy cat of Obama's 2013 cake?

US first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence watch as US Vice President Mike Pence and US President Donald Trump cut a cake with a sword during the Armed Services Ball January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Celebrity baker Duff Goldman tweeted Friday that President Trump’s inaugural cake is identical to the one he made for President Obama in 2013.

The only problem? He didn't make Trump's cake.

The Food Network star posted a photo of the cake he prepared for President Obama alongside the cake from President Trump’s inaugural ball Friday.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago,” Goldman tweeted. “The one on the right is Trump's. I didn't make it.”

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut the nine layer cake, which looks identical to Goldman's 2013 cake, at The Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball on Friday.

USA TODAY NETWORK has reached out to the White House for comment.

