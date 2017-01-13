Inauguration weekend is Airbnb's most-booked in D.C.

Children ride bikes past the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill July 10, 2014 in Washington, DC (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - January 20, 2017 is the biggest night ever for Airbnb arrivals in the District of Columbia, according to a new report released Friday.

More than 15,100 guests are expected to arrive during the three-day period of Inauguration activities.

The bookings are an 800 percent increase since Election Day 2016 and are expected to bring in more than $10 million in economic impact to D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Hosting in D.C.? Good news for you, too. Collectively, hosts will earn more than $5.9 million from reservations. This is 10 times the amount made during this same weekend in 2013.

Airbnb guests are expected to spend $4.7 million at area restaurants, retailers, cafes and more.

Capitol Hill, Columbia Heights, the H Street Corridor, Shaw and Adam’s Morgan are among the most popular neighborhoods.

