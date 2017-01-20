WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Inauguration Ceremony Fashion Rundown

Forget the pomp, forget the circumstance and let’s talk Inaugural fashions—if for no other reason than to provide light conversation to an Inauguration weekend heavy with political headlines.

Here’s who was wearing what—and why (perhaps) she wore it.

Melania Trump stuns in an ice blue Ralph Lauren suit, gloves and matching pumps that are reminiscent of Jackie O.

Michelle Obama: is traditional in a deep red, 50s style flare dress with leather piping. The designer of the understated ensemble is not being widely publicized—and as someone who is moving out and moving on, maybe that is just the statement Mrs. Obama wanted to make.

Hillary Clinton: staying true to her signature style of wearing a power pantsuit, but in a bold white Ralph Lauren iteration, her fashion choice signifies her strength as a woman, history maker, and defeated candidate, yet winner of the popular vote there to watch her fiercest opponent take oath she has undoubtedly recited to herself at least once in a private moment of hope.

Ivanka Trump wears a white pantsuit with an asymmetrical jacket with one long, dramatic ruffle that could be symbolic of the long road toward the presidency that she has been on with her father for the past two years. The suit is accented with an American flag pin perhaps to symbolize her patriotism.

Jill Biden: wows in a hot-pink sheath with a gold zipper running down the full length of the back of the dress. In the past 8 years, Dr. Biden always has been a silent fashion star of the Obama presidency—right down to the last minute— and she leaves big shoes to fill. Which brings us to….

Mrs. Karen Pence: is a non-factor on the fashion scene and she will not become one. It’s not her destiny. Maybe that’s how she likes it, to not make a statement—in a fashion sense—at all.

Kelly Ann Conway: people always say the world of politics is a circus, and Kelly Ann Conway’s spirited red, white & blue ensemble could quite possibly make her the ringmaster. The wool A-line Gucci coast is adorned with buttons that resemble feline heads, maybe to symbolize that the cat fighting of the campaign is finally over?

Also of note, is the unique accessory choices of the attending Dems: wearing big blue buttons that read, “Protect Our Care” in a silent protest against Republican lawmakers’ interest in repealing Obamacare.

(© 2017 WUSA)