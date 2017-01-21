How to get home from the Women's March

(Photo: Women's March)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Nearly 500,000 people showed up for the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., according to the organizers of the event.

When protesters ascended on the National Mall, Metro stations were at full capacity, leading to delays.

The National Park Service said that organizers withdrew their permit because attendance was too high to mark. Therefore, roads reopened and cars were again allowed to travel freely.

But the women marched anyway.

If you need to know where to go now, or how to get home from your current location, Mayor Muriel Bowser said to just walk North to find the nearest Metro.

We are out marching with you. Just remember to be patient, stay safe, and to walk north to access metro stations. #WomensMarchOnWashington — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 21, 2017

If you’re near Lafayette Park, the McPherson Square, Farragut West and Farragut North Metro stations will be the closest depending on what line you need to ride.

For all Metro rail lines, head to Metro Center on 12th and G Streets Northwest.

You’ll be able to find stops along 14th, 15th and 16th Streets Northwest and K, I and H Streets Northwest.

Using Uber and Lyft could work, but try to walk a significant distance away from the protests, which are circling the White House, so that your driver can find you.

And be warned: With protesters still in the street, it might just be a good idea to walk.

