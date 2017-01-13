How to cope with Inauguration stresses

(Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One week from today, Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, promising to Make America Great Again.

But a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC poll found the nation remains more divided than is typical at the dawn of a new presidency. Fear, anxiety, doubt, just some of the emotions people are feeling.

A local therapist who has advice for coping in the new Age of Trump - no matter what your political party is.

Speculation surrounding what President Donald Trump will or won't do in the next four years is the talk of the town.

“Uncertainty,” one person said.”

And post-election, it was pretty much all patients wanted to talk about at counseling sessions with psychotherapist David Sternberg.

“More recently there's been a drop off in talking about this, but I imagine in the days before the inauguration and after the inauguration, it'll ramp up again,” said psychotherapist David Sternberg said.

Sternberg is the founder and director of D.C. TALK THERAPY a six-member psychotherapy group in Northwest Washington. Patients' existing anxieties were exacerbated by this election, but this lingering, frustration and fear is something he has never seen before in his practice

“Very few have expressed excitement, happiness, optimism,” Sternberg said.

“I'm really scared, I know I said I was afraid before. I'm really frightened,” one person said.

But instead of dwelling on what “ifs.” Sternberg offers a five-point plan to manage anxiety.

“No. 1, be proactive,” he said.

For instance, make contributions to charities or volunteer.

“No. 2, only read as much news as you need to stay informed,” he said.

No. 3 is limit social media, no. 4 is set boundaries with people in order to take negative talk off the table. Finally, no. 5 is self-care.

“Eat well, get enough sleep, exercise, and socialize with people you care about,” Sternberg said.

