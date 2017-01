(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you're trying to get home following President Donald Trump's inauguration, it may be difficult with road closures, barricades, protests and some Metro closures.

DC Police have sent out a handy map hoping to help pedestrians find a safe way home using metro

RELATED: Using Metro at the Inauguration

Courtesy: DC.gov (Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

There's also this map from US Secret Service

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

(© 2017 WUSA)