Feminist pop-up shop draws Women's March participants

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Just in time for the Women’s March on Washington, a feminist apparel store has popped up in D.C.

“The Outrage” is on 18th Street in Adams Morgan. The line was about two blocks long Thursday evening. One woman said she waited in line for two hours.

Business is buzzing, but the store isn’t keeping all the profits. A portion of the proceeds is going to Planned Parenthood. So far, more than $25,000 has been raised for the organization.

Shirts with phrases like “The Future is Female” and “Nasty Women Unite” were especially popular with customers who were getting ready for Saturday’s march.

The business will remain open until February 22.

