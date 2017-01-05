Facebook page launches women's march
More than 160,000 people are committed to what's expected to be the largest demonstration in response to Donald Trump's inauguration.Organizers of the Women's March on Washington, set for the day after the inauguration, say it started with a grandmother'
WUSA 11:30 PM. EST January 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Bartender gets thank you for life-saving move
-
Video released in police shooting death of Javon Hall
-
United Airlines kicks unattended minor off flight
-
Union says fired workers were scapegoats
-
Thursday afternoon weather webcast
-
MPD release body cam video of Javon Hall shooting
-
Older vet loses everything but determination
-
Wednesday night weather webcast
-
Thursday evening weather webcast
More Stories
-
More snow possible SaturdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Closings and cancellationsJan. 5, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Prince George's Co. Liquor Board officials, business…Jan. 5, 2017, 11:27 a.m.