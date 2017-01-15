Department of Defense holds dress rehearsal for inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Department of Defense had its dress rehearsal for the 58th presidential inauguration early Sunday morning.

Six-thousand service members will participate in the event.

Chief Newsham & members of our Homeland Security Bureau take part in the dress rehearsal for #inaug2017 @Inaug2017 pic.twitter.com/Ga4PIob75p — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 15, 2017

It was an opportunity for service members to practice large-scale movements and finalize logistics for the big event.

Military bands from all five branches practiced along with color guards and cordons.

The defense secretary says there's no credible security threats against the president at this time, but 47 security agencies will be ensuring safety.

