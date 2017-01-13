D.C. Streetcar, Circulator, Capital Bikeshare: What you need to know for Inauguration Day

Capital BikeShare service outside of Eastern Market Station.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The 58th Presidential Inauguration is expected to significantly impact all forms of travel and increase congestion across the nation’s capital.

The District Department of Transportation announced the following operation schedules for D.C. Streetcar, the D.C. Circulator and Capital Bikeshare.

D.C. Streetcar

This year marks the first time the system will be in service during an Inauguration ceremony. The system will open at 4 a.m. on Inauguration Day, and close at 2 a.m., Saturday, January 21.

For charter bus passengers using Inauguration Day parking at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium (RFK), D.C. Streetcar is accessible from Lot 6. Visitors can board at the Oklahoma Avenue and Benning Road NE stop, which is less than a mile from the stadium.

The D.C. Streetcar line runs to Union Station, which is a short walk from the National Mall and the Parade Route. It is currently free service.

D.C. Circulator

D.C. Circulator will suspend service on the following four routes on Inauguration Day: Union Station-Navy Yard, National Mall, DuPont Circle-Georgetown-Rosslyn and Georgetown-Union Station.

The other two routes, Woodley Park-Adams Morgan-McPherson Square will operate from 7 am to 3:30 pm; and Potomac Avenue Metro-Skyland via Barracks Row will operate from 6 am to 7 pm.

For information on all detours and service changes on the DC Circulator, click here.

Capital Bikeshare

Capital Bikeshare will establish two corrals on Inauguration Day. Corrals will be operational from 7 am to 5 pm at 17th Street and K Street NW; and 4th and E Street SW. Bicycle riders can take advantage of personal bike valets at 16th Street and "Eye" Street NW.

Bikeshare stations on the National Mall will be closed both January 19 and 20, 2017.

For information on system adjustments and corral service, click here.

