DC restaurants to donate inauguration profits

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Local restaurants are coming together to donate some of their earnings to charity during inauguration weekend. The campaign is dubbed “All in Service.”

“We are donating to Words, Beats and Life,” said Justin Marshall, general manager of the restaurant Marvin. “It’s a local nonprofit that does education, free education for youth centered [on] hip-hop and music.”

You can see a list of participating restaurants here. Some of the causes are political.