DC firefighter band to perform in inauguration concert

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The inauguration festivities dozens of groups and thousands of performers. Among them will be some talented D.C. firefighters who said this will be the biggest gig of their careers.

They belong to the Washington, D.C. Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.

Members have played in parades, graduations, and funerals of fallen firefighters. On Thursday, they’ll perform at the Pre-Inauguration concert on the National Mall.

“This is gonna be the top. This is the biggest thing we will have done and will do probably,” one member said.

They’re aware of the tension this election cycle produced. But for these guys, it’s not about politics; it’s about representing.

“Being the nation's capital fire department, we're excited to play it, and we're looking forward to playing for the president,” a performer said.

Everyone in the band is either an active or retired D.C. firefighter.

