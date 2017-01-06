Closures and costs for Donald Trump's Inauguration

President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence (Photo: File)

WASHINGTON (WUSA*9)-You should expect Metro station closures and the closure of a major commuter bridge to vehicular traffic on Inauguration Day, January 20.



Metro General Manager, Paul Wiedefeld says 5 stations will be closed for security reasons. The stations include Mt. Vernon, National Archives, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, and the Pentagon station.



For the stations that remain open, rail service will run from 4am to midnight.



The Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, but open to pedestrian foot traffic.

Three thousand police officers from around the country will be assisting with security for the inauguration. They are expected to arrive in town on January 18.



DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the DC National Guard will also be activated. She says 5,000 guardsmen and women will work the perimeter of the inaugural activities.



Bowser says the cost to the city for the inauguration is expected to be $30-million. She says the federal government has already approved $19-million of the cost to to be paid back to the city and she expects the feds will pay the full amount.