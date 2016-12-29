Clergy announced for Donald Trump's Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump attending a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 2016. (Photo: File, CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA*9)--Reverend Franklin Graham president of Samaritan's Purse and also with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center, Rabbi Marvin Hier, Dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International. All six faith leaders will play a role in the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-elect Michael Pence. The announcement was made by the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) on Wednesday.

"Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people,” said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack in a news release. "I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation."

Dolan, Rodriguez and White will be offering readings and giving the invocation at the inaugural ceremony, which will be held on the west steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Hier, Graham, and Jackson will also offer readings and give the benediction say PIC offiicals.