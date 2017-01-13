Celebrities, local groups set to perform at Trump's inauguration

Recording artist Toby Keith performs. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As a part of inauguration weekend, crowds will have free access to several celebrations and concerts on the National Mall outside the Lincoln Memorial.

The day before the official inaugural ceremonies for Donald Trump, visitors can enjoy two events: Voices of the People and Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.

Tickets for the celebrations are now available on this website, but not required.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” said inaugural committee Chairman Tom Barrack. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."



“As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people,’”continued Chairman Barrack said. “We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together."



Voices of the People will feature groups that applied to be a part of the inauguration: DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, King’s Academy Honor Choir, the Republican Hindu Coalition, Montgomery Area High School Marching Band, Marlana Van Hoose, Maury NJROTC Color Guard, Pride of Madawaska, Webelos Troop 177, Northern Middle School Honors Choir, American Tap Company, South Park and District Pipe Band, Everett High School Viking Marching Band, TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling, and Celtic United Pipes and Drums.



The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People featuring many stars like Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart" and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”).

Trump is expected to make remarks at the concert and it'll be streamed live.

Information on how to attend public events can be found at here.

