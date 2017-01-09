Celebrities line up for Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several A-listers will be in the District inauguration weekend, but they won’t be here to mark the start of Donald Trump’s presidency.

America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, and Julianne Moore will participate in the Women’s March on Washington.

“As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities,” said Artist Table Chair America Ferrera. “Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American's concern."

The march is set for Jan. 21, the day after President-elect Trump’s inauguration. More than 100,000 people are expected to participate in D.C., according to organizers.

For those who can’t make it to the Washington, there are more than 150 organized marches planned across the country, including one in Park City, Utah, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

"By hosting a sister march in Park City, our Women’s March on Main will help send a message to the incoming administration that attacks on Planned Parenthood and our fundamental human rights are unacceptable and if we have to re-fight for rights we have already fought for and won, we will do it louder and stronger, with men by our side," Handler said.

“Sister marches” are planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries, organizers said.

“I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices," said actress Scarlett Johansson.

Other celebrities participating in the March on Washington include Patricia Arquette, Cher, Padma Lakshmi, Debra Messing, Uzo Abuda, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde.

