ATTN VISITORS: No camping at D.C.'s national parks

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Absolutely no camping on national park lands in the District of Columbia, the United States Park Police and the National Park Service said Wednesday.
With thousands of people flocking to the area on Jan. 20, 2017 for Inauguration Day, Park Police and the NPS released the friendly reminder that federal regulations prohibit camping.
RELATED: What not to bring to Inauguration Day
The exceptions include Greenbelt Park and Prince William Forest Park, where camping is allowed with proper registration only.
Violators are subject to a fine or possibly an arrest.
Follow Mallory on Twitter: @mallorymhughes
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs