ATTN VISITORS: No camping at D.C.'s national parks

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Absolutely no camping on national park lands in the District of Columbia, the United States Park Police and the National Park Service said Wednesday.

With thousands of people flocking to the area on Jan. 20, 2017 for Inauguration Day, Park Police and the NPS released the friendly reminder that federal regulations prohibit camping.

The exceptions include Greenbelt Park and Prince William Forest Park, where camping is allowed with proper registration only.

Violators are subject to a fine or possibly an arrest.

