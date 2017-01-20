Apps to enhance your social media experience for inauguration & Women's March

Social Media Sign and Symbol Icon Element. Vector illustration set easy editable for your design. (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: brainpencil, brainpencil)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- There are some apps that can make your Inauguration experience go smoothly. These can also be used for the Women's March on Washington this weekend.

Here are some of the apps that can enhance your social media experience for the inauguration and the Women's March on Washington:

Snapchat: a fun app that allows you to manipulate photos and videos. We checked to see if the app had any special inauguration filters,however nothing was updated.

Photoscan: Scan your printed photos and upload them onto your phone.

Instagram: similar to Snapchat but it allows you to share, post, and manipulate photos and videos.

Fotor: a great app for editing photos

Qwik (Android device): app allows you to easily edit video

