Anti-Trump protesters march for second night in a row

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For the second night in a row, anti-Trump protesters have marched through the streets of Downtown D.C.

They started at about 6 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. They’re headed toward the Capitol.

Many protesters are wearing the letter “i” as a symbol for what they call Pres.-elect Donald Trump’s illegitimacy as president.

A handful of them are wearing white hoods with Trump's face on them, depicting him as a member of the KKK.

The same group blocked traffic and caused road closures Tuesday evening. They stopped in Chinatown and ended at the Trump Hotel.

