Activists say they are pro-life & pro-women

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Getting personal with 'Hidden Figures'
-
Naked woman standing in road stops traffic
-
Teenager gets into four military academies
-
More marches coming up on the National Mall
-
America's fear of deportation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Video: Vehicles catch on fire on WB I-70 in Frederick
-
Waitress gets generous tip and message
More Stories
-
VP Mike Pence supports abortion opponentsJan 27, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
-
Three people found dead inside Va. homeJan 27, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Va. teacher exposes himself to 2 teens in locker roomJan 27, 2017, 1:19 p.m.