Activists frustrated by inauguration permit delays

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some activists believe the government is intentionally making it harder for them to protest President-elect Donald Trump on Inauguration Day.

The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund claimed the National Park Service has stonewalled protesters' attempts to get permits for rallies on certain federal public spaces in D.C.

"We are demanding that the permits be issued immediately," said Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, executive director of the PCJF. "There is no lawful basis to continue to hold these spaces from the American people."

As of Thursday morning, the National Park Service had only issued one permit to a group looking to hold a rally on land managed by the federal government in D.C. That group was the "ANSWER Coalition."

The permit gave the ANSWER Coalition the right to hold a protest at Freedom Plaza. However, the NPS has yet to process its permit for the Navy Memorial.

"We have people from all around the country who are trying to come to Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day and the NPS has made it so that we cannot tell them exactly where along the route we'll be," said ANSWER Coalition Organizer Yasmina Mrabet.

ANSWER Coalition activist John Beacham is organizing bus trips to D.C. from Chicago. He told WUSA9 he is frustrated with NPS' inaction so far.

"We are discussing with people -- that in a way -- this makes it even more important that we go (to DC)," he said.

The PCJF sent the National Park Service a letter Thursday that warned the agency it would pursue legal action if the government did not make more public spaces available to protesters.

Read the letter the PCJF sent to the National Park Service

After that letter was sent, the NPS informed the public it would open up more spaces to permit applicants. An NPS spokesperson said the agency made that decision because the Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee had informed NPS Thursday afternoon it would not need certain pieces of land for its inauguration festivities.

According to NPS, the American Constitution Society will now also be able to hold a demonstration at the MLK Memorial. The Black is Back Coalition for Social Justice also got approval to organize a separate rally at Freedom Plaza.

NPS released the following statement regarding its permitting process for the inauguration: