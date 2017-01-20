A less crowded Metro for Trump's Inauguration

A Metro train enters the Farragut North station in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro ridership is down on President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day in comparison to inaugurations in the past.

As of 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, 193,000 trips were taken. During former President Obama's inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013 at 11 a.m. 513,000 trips were taken.

For former President George W. Bush's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2005 at 11 a.m., about 197,000 rides were taken.

