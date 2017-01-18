7 ways to get out of DC for the inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Washington, D.C. for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Whether they’re in town to support him or protest him, the massive influx of tourists could lead to a massive headache for locals.

Metro will be overloaded. The roadways (that are open) will be jam-packed. Museums, restaurants, and favorite hangout spots will be crowded and booked.

So, how does a road trip sound?

We found seven ways you can head out of town to avoid the inauguration crowds.

A SHORT DRIVE

Check out Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. It’s 67 miles northwest of D.C. The town is packed with gorgeous views, trails, cute shops, and local restaurants. The Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers border the city, which overlooks Virginia and Maryland. Make sure to check out Jefferson Rock on the Appalachian Trail. Thomas Jefferson once stood on the rock back in 1783 and wrote of his view, “This scene is worth a voyage across the Atlantic.”

Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security, protests, and events

Do you like to blend history with your getaways? Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is loaded with historic sites, landmarks, and buildings. The city is known for the three-day battle during the Civil War in 1863. Today, it’s a destination great for families and packed with B&Bs, attractions, and events. Gettysburg is 85 miles north of D.C. and will take about 90 minutes to get there.

A TRAIN RIDE

Skip the road and board the train. Amtrak will take you to dozens of cities all along the coast. Direct routes can take you from Union Station in D.C. north to Boston and south to Miami, with several stops along the way.

CATCH A GAME

Hop the train or a bus to New York City to see the Washington Wizards on the road. The Wizards take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. They head to Detroit for a matchup with the Pistons Saturday night.

The Washington Capitals are on fire this season with one of the best records in the NHL. Catch All-Star Alex Ovechkin and the Caps on the road in St. Louis Thursday as they take on the Blues and Saturday in Dallas for a matchup with the Stars. Round trip flights to Dallas are going for $600 with Southwest.

WINE ABOUT IT

The Virginia Wine Trail has a route and vino for everyone. Close to DC—check out the Fauquier County Wine Trail in Northern Virginia. There are 26 wineries and vineyards to choose from with several of them overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains.

GET CRACKIN’

Indulge in one of the joys of living in the Mid-Atlantic and explore Virginia’s Oyster Trail. According to the Virginia Oyster Trail website, the state is the “largest producer of fresh, farm-raised oysters on the East Coast.” The prime spots are along the Potomac River with the closest locations 55 miles away.

(© 2017 WUSA)