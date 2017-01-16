#OffScriptOn9: Major effort to secure the inauguration
Security preparations and planning for Friday's inauguration have been underway for many months. Heading up D.C.'s efforts is Chris Geldart, Director of the District's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.
WUSA 7:55 PM. EST January 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
The one and only dress rehearsal
-
D.C. national guard commander leaving post
-
Boy's road to recovery ends on the court
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Officer opens fire after double shooting
-
Dog takes off after Beltway accident
-
Inauguration rehearsal happens today
-
Hacker's guide to cyber security
More Stories
-
1 dead in police-involved shooting in HerndonJan 16, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Neighborhood ‘mom' killed, police search for suspectJan 16, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Crew hurt when laser beam is pointed at police helicopterJan 16, 2017, 2:19 p.m.