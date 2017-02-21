Grading President Trump's first month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Police searching for missing Virginia teen
-
Constituents want to meet with Comstock
-
Some students sue for donation records
-
Gang leaders recruit new members at school
-
Transplanting Hope
-
Hot car invention kid
-
#OffScriptOn9: Cab driver's random act of kindness
-
Man seeks roommate to share his bed
-
Assault suspect arrested after long standoff
More Stories
-
Two ejected, one killed in DUI crash near Dulles AirportFeb 21, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
5 displaced after apartment fire in NW, DCFeb 21, 2017, 6:05 a.m.
-
Family of missing Va. teen fears she's with someone…Feb 20, 2017, 5:37 p.m.