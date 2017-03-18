Gorsuch confirmation hearing begins Monday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
-
Homeowner still missing after Md. home explosion
-
Finding the perfect paint palette at Lowe's
-
Illegal use of gas used at Rockville home explosion
-
Revamp your bathroom and kitchen at Lowe's
-
Transforming your home with Lowe's
-
Cowgirls of color bucking rodeo traditions
-
Cherry blossoms live to see another day
-
Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?
-
Vasectomies peak during March Madness
More Stories
-
Man, animal found dead in rubble of Rockville homeMar 18, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
'Glass was flying everywhere': Neighbor lucky to be…Mar 18, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
Spicer: Secret Service stops attempted White House intrusionMar 18, 2017, 2:19 p.m.