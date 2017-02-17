Faith leaders protest ICE raid outside church

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gang leaders recruit new members at school
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
Police investigate shooting on Route 50
-
10 arrested in connection to teen's murder
-
Gang recruiting on the rise
-
Mom thinks MS-13 involved in a daughter's death
-
The scoop of poop
-
Sign causes controversy in Va. school
-
Mom warns about gangs 'they're inside'
-
Berea parents indicted after child overdoses on heroin
More Stories
-
Va. teacher charged with sexual battery of 2 studentsFeb 17, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
-
Dog finds home with search and rescue teamFeb 17, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Dance instructor arrested for multiple child sex offensesFeb 17, 2017, 11:40 a.m.