Crowd gathers at White House to protest Trump's transgender military ban

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - More than one hundred people gathered outside of the White House Wednesday afternoon for an impromptu protest following President Donald Trump's remarks about transgender people in the military.



The President tweeted early Wednesday morning that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the military. Currently, it remains unclear how much legal bearing the President's tweets have.

Either way, Chelsy Albertson, of Lafayette, Indiana, felt the need to organize a protest.



"It's important to me because it touches on the LGBT community in general," she said. "I'm a part of that community. It matters that we all stand together."

Tonight on @wusa9: Protesters gathered at the White House tonight to take issue w/ @realDonaldTrump's proposed #transmilitaryban. pic.twitter.com/HHE43cDrTR — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) July 27, 2017

Albertson went on to say that words matter and their protest was a way of showing that they care about everything that is said within the walls of the White House.

"It [the President's tweets] shows that discrimination is okay and of course we are here to say that it is absolutely not," she said.



The protest lasted for roughly two hours.



