Conservative group asks for exact costs for Trump's trips

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - So how much is it costing taxpayers to send President Donald Trump to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida? A conservative watchdog group is trying to figure that out.

Judicial Watch is led by Tom Fitton, the group’s president.

Based on expenses involving Air Force Once and the Secret Service during President Barack Obama’s Administration, Fitton believes it's a $1 million bill each time Pres. Trump visits what he calls the “Winter White House.”

As of April 14, he’s been to the resort seven out of the 13 weekends he’s been president.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act request, asking for the exact cost of the trip.

